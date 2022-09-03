Dickerson will sit against lefty Drew Smyly and the Cubs on Saturday, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.
Dickerson has been seeing the field regularly against righties lately, but his lone start against a southpaw came back on May 21, so it's no surprise to see him hit the bench here. Tyler O'Neill will slide to left field, with Ben DeLuzio starting in center.
