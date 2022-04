Dickerson will sit Tuesday against lefty Daniel Lynch and the Royals, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The Cardinals gave Albert Pujols the honor of an Opening Day start, even though it came against a righty, but since then the team has gone with Dickerson against righties and Pujols against lefties. If that setup continues going forward, Dickerson could potentially start the next four games, as the Brewers are expected to start right-handers in all four.