Dickerson isn't starting Wednesday against Kansas City, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Dickerson took a seat against a right-handed pitcher in Tuesday's series opener, but his absence from the lineup against southpaw Kris Bubic is less surprising. Albert Pujols will serve as the designated hitter and bat cleanup.
