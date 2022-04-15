Dickerson isn't starting Friday's game against the Brewers, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Dickerson will be out of the lineup for a third consecutive game, even with right-hander Freddy Peralta starting for Milwaukee. Lars Nootbaar will serve as the designated hitter and bat fifth.
