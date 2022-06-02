Dickerson isn't starting Thursday against the Cubs, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Dickerson went 1-for-4 with a strikeout Wednesday against the Padres, and he'll be out of the lineup for the third time in the last four games. Juan Yepez will take over in left field while Albert Pujols serves as the designated hitter.
