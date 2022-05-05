Dickerson isn't starting Thursday's game against the Giants, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Even though right-hander Mauricio Llovera is on the mound for San Francisco on Thursday, Dickerson will be out of the lineup for a third consecutive game. Juan Yepez will serve as the designated hitter and bat fifth.
