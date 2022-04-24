Dickerson is not in the lineup for Sunday's game at Cincinnati.
Dickerson started the first two games of the series and went 2-for-7 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored, but he'll head to the bench with lefty Nick Lodolo starting for the Reds. Albert Pujols will bat fifth as the designated hitter Sunday.
