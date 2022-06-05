Dickerson was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a left calf strain.
He hit .212 with two home runs over his last 10 games. Dickerson suffered the injury in the first half of Saturday's doubleheader. Lars Nootbaar should get extra playing time in the short term.
