Dickerson went 2-for-3 with a home run, two runs scored and three RBI in Monday's 6-1 win over the Phillies.

His two-run blast off Aaron Nola in the seventh inning gave the Cardinals some insurance runs. It was Dickerson's first homer in three games since returning from a month-long absence due to a calf injury and only his third of the season, but he appears to be the top option for manager Oliver Marmol in left field while Tyler O'Neill (hamstring/wrist) is on the shelf.