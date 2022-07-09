Dickerson (calf) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and is starting Saturday's game against the Phillies.

Dickerson was on the injured list for just over a month, but he'll rejoin the lineup for Saturday's matchup. Tyler O'Neill (hamstring/wrist) remains on the IL, so Dickerson should see his fair share of playing time in left field in the near future. Prior to his absence, Dickerson slashed .194/.245/.286 with two homers, 11 runs and 11 RBI over 38 games.