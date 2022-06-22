Dickerson (calf) went 2-for-2 with a double for Triple-A Memphis in its game Tuesday versus Indianapolis.

Dickerson's rehab assignment hit a setback over the weekend with renewed soreness in his strained left calf, but he was only out for a couple of days. The veteran outfielder will likely need a few more rehab games, including potentially a start or two in the field, before he'd be ready to be activated from the 10-day injured list.

