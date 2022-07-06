Dickerson (calf) is set to resume his rehab assignment with Triple-A Memphis on Wednesday, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Dickerson has had a couple of setbacks due to lingering soreness in his strained left calf. His rehab was paused June 24, but Denton reports the veteran outfielder will play five innings in right field for Memphis on Wednesday. Dickerson will likely need multiple games to get back up to speed and to prove that his calf is at full strength again.