Dickerson (calf) is back with the big-league club and will be activated from the injured list Saturday or Sunday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Dickerson started against most righties in the early part of the season but struggled to a .194/.245/.286 line in 38 games before straining his left calf. He's nearly ready to go after a month-long absence, though he may not have a regular role to return to due to the emergence of rookies Juan Yepez and Brendan Donovan.