Dickerson is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Reds, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Dickerson will get a breather Thursday amidst his eight-game hitting streak. In his place, Alec Burleson will pick up a start in left field and bat seventh.
