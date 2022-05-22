Dickerson will start in left field and bat seventh in Sunday's game against the Pirates, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Dickerson has primarily been deployed as part of a platoon at designated hitter with Albert Pujols this season, but the latter will now pick up his second straight start in left field. With Tyler O'Neill (shoulder) on the injured list and Dylan Carlson (hamstring) at risk of joining him there, Dickerson could be in store for a near-everyday role in the corner outfield in the short term.