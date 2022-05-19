Dickerson is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Mets.

Dickerson picked up his second straight start in Wednesday's 11-4 loss, getting the nod in left field over the slumping Tyler O'Neill. He went hitless while striking out three times in four at-bats, dropping his season average to .185. Neither O'Neill (.193 average) nor Dickerson is making a strong case for an everyday role, so manager Oliver Marmol could be inclined to opt for a rotation in left field and designated hitter until a hot bat emerges. Albert Pujols will enter the lineup Thursday while both O'Neill and Dickerson are on the bench.