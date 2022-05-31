Dickerson is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Padres, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

The lefty-hitting Dickerson was on the bench Monday against a right-handed starting pitcher (Nick Martinez), but his absence Tuesday comes with a lefty (Blake Snell) toeing the rubber for San Diego. Dickerson will likely continue to sit regularly versus southpaws, but he may still have a path to at least a part-time role against right-handed pitching, especially while both Tyler O'Neill (shoulder) and Dylan Carlson (hamstring) remain on the injured list.