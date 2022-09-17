Dickerson isn't starting the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against Cincinnati, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.
Left-hander Mike Minor is starting Saturday's matinee, so Dickerson will retreat to the bench for the second time in the last three games. Brendan Donovan will start in left field and bat seventh.
