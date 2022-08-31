Dickerson isn't starting Wednesday against the Reds, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.
Dickerson has started against just one left-handed pitcher this season and will get a day off with southpaw Mike Minor on the mound for the Reds on Wednesday. Tyler O'Neill, Dylan Carlson and Brendan Donovan are starting in the outfield from left to right.
