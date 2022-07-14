Dickerson is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Dodgers.
The lefty-hitting Dickerson's absence from the lineup against a lefty starting pitcher (Tyler Anderson) doesn't come as a major surprise, but Dickerson (or Juan Yepez) will likely see his opportunities against right-handed pitching take a major hit moving forward with Tyler O'Neill (hamstring/wrist) back in action Thursday after a stint on the 10-day injured list. Dickerson started in each of the Cardinals' previous five games, going 4-for-17 with a home run, two doubles, two walks, three RBI and three additional runs.
More News
-
Cardinals' Corey Dickerson: Pops third homer•
-
Cardinals' Corey Dickerson: Nabs third straight start•
-
Cardinals' Corey Dickerson: Reinstated, starting Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Corey Dickerson: Returning this weekend•
-
Cardinals' Corey Dickerson: Resuming rehab assignment•
-
Cardinals' Corey Dickerson: Rehab assignment paused•