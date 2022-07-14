Dickerson is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Dodgers.

The lefty-hitting Dickerson's absence from the lineup against a lefty starting pitcher (Tyler Anderson) doesn't come as a major surprise, but Dickerson (or Juan Yepez) will likely see his opportunities against right-handed pitching take a major hit moving forward with Tyler O'Neill (hamstring/wrist) back in action Thursday after a stint on the 10-day injured list. Dickerson started in each of the Cardinals' previous five games, going 4-for-17 with a home run, two doubles, two walks, three RBI and three additional runs.