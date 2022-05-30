Dickerson is not in the starting lineup for Monday's contest versus the Padres, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.
After starting two straight games, going 1-for-6 with a run scored, Dickerson will get a breather Monday. Albert Pujols will get the start at designated hitter and bat sixth as the team takes on Nick Martinez and the Padres.
