Dickerson is out of the lineup Thursday versus the Orioles, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Dickerson started at designated hitter Wednesday, going 1-for-2 with a double and run in the 10-1 win over the Orioles. Paul Goldschmidt will slide into the designated hitter role while Albert Pujols enters the lineup at first base and will bat fifth as the Cardinals try to take the rubber match Thursday.