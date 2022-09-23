Dickerson isn't starting Friday against the Dodgers, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
Dickerson will step out of the lineup with southpaw Andrew Heaney set to start on the bump for the Dodgers. While he sits, Juan Yepez will pick up a start in left field and bat fifth.
More News
-
Cardinals' Corey Dickerson: Sits against southpaw•
-
Cardinals' Corey Dickerson: Riding bench Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Corey Dickerson: Multi-hit effort in win•
-
Cardinals' Corey Dickerson: On bench against lefty•
-
Cardinals' Corey Dickerson: Sits against southpaw•
-
Cardinals' Corey Dickerson: Homers in three-hit effort•