Dickerson isn't starting Saturday against the Brewers due to left calf pain, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Dickerson was initially expected to play left field Saturday, but he'll be held out of the lineup due to a calf issue. He missed just over a month with a left calf injury earlier in the year, so he'll presumably be evaluated further to determine the extent of his current ailment.
More News
-
Cardinals' Corey Dickerson: Doubles in three-hit effort•
-
Cardinals' Corey Dickerson: Blasts three-run homer•
-
Cardinals' Corey Dickerson: Sitting in O'Neill's return•
-
Cardinals' Corey Dickerson: Pops third homer•
-
Cardinals' Corey Dickerson: Nabs third straight start•
-
Cardinals' Corey Dickerson: Reinstated, starting Saturday•