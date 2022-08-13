Dickerson isn't starting Saturday against the Brewers due to left calf pain, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Dickerson was initially expected to play left field Saturday, but he'll be held out of the lineup due to a calf issue. He missed just over a month with a left calf injury earlier in the year, so he'll presumably be evaluated further to determine the extent of his current ailment.

