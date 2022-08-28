Dickerson will start in left field and bat fifth in Sunday's game against Atlanta, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Dickerson has seemingly played his way into a near-everyday role thanks to his red-hot bat, with Dylan Carlson losing out on playing time as a result. He'll pick up his sixth consecutive start in left field Sunday after going 13-for-22 with three doubles, a triple, three runs and three RBI over the past five contests.