Dickerson will start in left field and bat fifth in Sunday's game against Atlanta, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Dickerson has seemingly played his way into a near-everyday role thanks to his red-hot bat, with Dylan Carlson losing out on playing time as a result. He'll pick up his sixth consecutive start in left field Sunday after going 13-for-22 with three doubles, a triple, three runs and three RBI over the past five contests.
