Dickerson isn't starting Friday against the Pirates, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
Although right-hander Johan Oviedo is on the mound for Pittsburgh on Friday, Dickerson will head to the bench after going 1-for-10 with three strikeouts over the last three games. Juan Yepez is starting in left field and batting sixth.
