Hudson (neck) was officially activated ahead of Saturday's start against the Nationals, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Hudson is capable of going deep into starts, but he has only struck out more than four batters once in nine starts since the beginning of June. He has a 4.85 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 28 strikeouts in 52 innings over that stretch.
