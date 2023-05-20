Hudson (neck) was activated from Triple-A Memphis' injured list on Saturday ahead of his scheduled start Sunday.
Hudson's been out for a month with neck discomfort. The right-hander struggled to a 5.40 ERA and 1.99 WHIP over his first four starts with Memphis this season. He won't be in consideration for the Cardinals' big-league rotation until he can get his performance back on track.
