Hudson (7-7) took the loss Tuesday in Cincinnati, allowing five runs on nine hits and a walk while striking out two in 4.2 innings.

Hudson ran into trouble in the third inning as the first five batters recorded hits and four runs scored. He had similar struggles in the fifth when the first three hitters singled, leading to one more run. It was the fifth time in his last six starts that he pitched five or fewer innings. In August he posted a 5.76 ERA, 1.68 WHIP and 18:12 K:BB in 25 innings across five starts. With Jack Flaherty (shoulder) expected to return next week, Hudson may not be scheduled for a start anytime soon.