Hudson (3-2) pitched six innings of one-run ball, allowing a hit and four walks while striking out four in a win over the Reds on Saturday.

Hudson was excellent in the start, outside of allowing a run via three walks and a fielder's choice in the third inning. The lone hit against Hudson was a Joey Votto double in the sixth. The 25-year-old Hudson dropped his ERA to 2.92 with a 0.97 WHIP and 31 strikeouts in 37 innings this year. He's won three straight starts and will look to keep that hot run going Thursday in Pittsburgh.