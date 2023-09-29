Hudson gave up three runs on seven hits and three walks across five innings in Thursday's 3-0 loss to the Brewers. He struck out three.

Hudson once again had trouble keeping traffic off the basepaths, allowing two of his runs on singles to William Contreras and Christian Yelich. His struggles with the free pass continued as the right-hander has now allowed three walks in four of his last five games. He finishes the season with a 4.98 ERA and 1.50 WHIP across 81.1 innings, with 45 strikeouts.