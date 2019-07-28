Cardinals' Dakota Hudson: Allows three runs in loss
Hudson (10-5) yielded five runs on eight hits and two walks over four innings Sunday, striking out five and taking the loss against Houston.
Hudson allowed a pair of solo homers to George Springer and Yordan Alvarez in the first and third innings, respectively, but those were the only two runs to cross the plate on him through four frames. Then, before he could record an out in the fifth, Jose Altuve took him deep for a three-run shot followed by another single and a walk, ending his afternoon. Hudson will carry a 3.88 ERA into next Sunday's outing in Oakland.
More News
-
Cardinals' Dakota Hudson: Wins 10th game•
-
Cardinals' Dakota Hudson: Picks up ninth win•
-
Cardinals' Dakota Hudson: Grabs win despite shaky control•
-
Cardinals' Dakota Hudson: Picks up seventh win•
-
Cardinals' Dakota Hudson: Pummeled by Padres•
-
Cardinals' Dakota Hudson: Throws seven strong innings•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 19 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The upcoming trade deadline makes for a chaotic Week 19, and the crop of sleeper hitters is...
-
Week 19 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Hot-hand pitchers like Reynaldo Lopez and Brad Keller are in line for two starts at the right...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Acuna Jr. up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 19 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers, winners, losers: Gallo hurt
Who can you find to replace Joey Gallo's power production? Do the Dodgers have a new catcher?...
-
Replacing Rays ace Blake Snell
Blake Snell's season might be over, at least in Fantasy. Here are some options for those attempting...