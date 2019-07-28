Hudson (10-5) yielded five runs on eight hits and two walks over four innings Sunday, striking out five and taking the loss against Houston.

Hudson allowed a pair of solo homers to George Springer and Yordan Alvarez in the first and third innings, respectively, but those were the only two runs to cross the plate on him through four frames. Then, before he could record an out in the fifth, Jose Altuve took him deep for a three-run shot followed by another single and a walk, ending his afternoon. Hudson will carry a 3.88 ERA into next Sunday's outing in Oakland.