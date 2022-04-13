Hudson took a no-decision versus the Royals on Tuesday. He allowed three runs on five hits and no walks with four strikeouts in four innings.

Hudson departed with the Cardinals ahead, but he didn't work deep enough into the game to get the win. The right-hander threw 39 of 70 pitches for strikes, which makes it a little more impressive that he didn't allow a walk. Injuries have derailed his last two seasons, but the 27-year-old is expected to work as a starter throughout the year. He lines up to make his next start on the road versus the Marlins next week.