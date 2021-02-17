Hudson (elbow) said Wednesday that he's progressing "really well" in his recovery from Tommy John surgery, which he underwent in late September, Jim Hayes of FOX Sports Midwest reports.

Hudson has yet to resume throwing, but he's been pleased with how the process of regaining strength and full range of motion in his elbow has gone thus far. He plans to continue rehabbing with the team at the Cardinals' spring-training facility in Jupiter, Fla. with goal of beginning a long-toss progression by the middle of March. The Cardinals aren't counting on Hudson pitching in 2021, but assuming he avoids any snags in the lengthy recovery process, he should enter spring training in 2022 with little or no restrictions.