Cardinals' Dakota Hudson: Another strong start
Hudson (4-3) allowed one earned run on four hits and three walks while striking out four across six innings to earn the win Thursday against the Phillies.
Hudson's lone blemish came in the fourth inning when he allowed two of the first three batters he faced to reach base, though he escaped major damage. His skills weren't fantastic as he started only nine of the 23 batters he faced with a strike and generated only seven swinging strikes. Still, he worked efficiently -- he needed only 82 pitches to record 18 outs -- and has now turned in four consecutive quality starts. He'll need to improve on his 4.10 BB/9 to maintain these strong results, with his next chance scheduled to come Wednesday against Cincinnati.
