Hudson left Cardinals' spring training and was assigned to minor-league camp Sunday.

Hudson threw 4.2 innings across three games this spring. He managed to allow just a single run , despite giving up eight hits, five walks, and logging just two strikeouts. He'll likely open the year at Triple-A Memphis, where he posted a 4.42 ERA and 1.32 WHIP over seven games last year.

