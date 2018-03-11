Cardinals' Dakota Hudson: Assigned to minor-league camp
Hudson left Cardinals' spring training and was assigned to minor-league camp Sunday.
Hudson threw 4.2 innings across three games this spring. He managed to allow just a single run , despite giving up eight hits, five walks, and logging just two strikeouts. He'll likely open the year at Triple-A Memphis, where he posted a 4.42 ERA and 1.32 WHIP over seven games last year.
