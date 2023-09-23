Hudson allowed two runs on nine hits and a walk while striking out two over six innings in a no-decision versus the Padres.

Hudson threw 52 of 84 pitches for strikes and uncorked two wild pitches, making him lucky to give up only two runs with the heavy traffic he put on the bases. He's posted quality starts in tow of his five outings in September, though he's given up just two home runs over 27.1 innings this month. For the season, Hudson has a 4.95 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 42:31 K:BB through 76.1 innings over 17 appearances (11 starts). He's lined up for a road outing in Milwaukee next week to wrap up his season.