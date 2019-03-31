Hudson (0-1) took the loss Saturday as the Cardinals fell 4-2 to the Brewers, allowing four runs (three earned) on seven hits -- including three home runs -- and two walks over 4.1 innings while striking out six.

The punchouts were nice, but that was the only silver lining to this outing for Hudson. Christian Yelich, Mike Moustakas and Travis Shaw all took him deep, a shocking 2019 debut for a pitcher who served up only one long ball all of last year in 138.1 innings between Triple-A and the majors. Chalk it up to nerves in the 24-year-old's first big-league start, and look for his power sinker to be a little more effective in his next outing April 6, at home against the Padres.