Hudson (6-2) took the loss Monday, allowing seven runs on eight hits and three walks over 4.1 innings against the Orioles. He struck out two.

Hudson entered the bottom of the fifth with a 5-3 lead and a chance to put himself in position for the victory but recorded only one out while allowing a run and loading the bases prior to being pulled. Andre Pallante replaced Hudson and promptly allowed a grand slam to Cedric Mullins which closed the door on Hudson's outing and the Cardinals' chances. Hudson has now allowed five or more runs in three of his last four starts. His next chance for redemption is scheduled to come this weekend in a tough home matchup with the Phillies.