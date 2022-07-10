Hudson allowed two hits and two walks while striking out four across six scoreless innings Saturday against the Phillies. He did not factor into the decision.

Hudson entered Saturday's start having allowed 14 earned runs across his last 13.1 innings. However, he rebounded Saturday and followed an unfamiliar formula by recording 10 of his outs via the flyball. He also tallied at least four strikeouts in a start for the first time since June 7. Overall, Hudson has maintained a 4.00 ERA and a 50:41 K:BB across 90 innings on the season.