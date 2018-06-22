Hudson is a candidate to make a spot start for the Cardinals on Monday in the wake of Michael Wacha's placement on the disabled list with an oblique injury, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Hudson was already thought to be a callup candidate for some point this summer, but his opportunity may arrive a bit sooner than expected. The promising right-hander sports an impressive 9-2 record and 2.13 ERA across 13 starts with Triple-A Memphis, and he's generated quality starts in each of his last three trips to the mound.