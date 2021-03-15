Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said that Hudson (elbow) played catch Monday for the first time since undergoing Tommy John surgery last September, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Due to the timing of his surgery, Hudson is expected to miss the entire 2021 season, but the right-hander isn't giving up hope of making a late-summer return in a relief role. The Cardinals' decision on whether to bring Hudson back this season will likely hinge not only on how he fares during the lengthy recovery process, but also on where the team stands in the playoff race in September. Hudson at least appears to be on track with his rehab, but he still has several more hurdles to clear before the idea of him pitching in games in 2021 would be seriously entertained.