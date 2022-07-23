Hudson (neck) threw a pain-free bullpen session Thursday, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
Hudson's next step is likely to be a rehab assignment, though a date for that has yet to be announced. If all goes well, he could be activated for next weekend's series versus the Nationals. The Cardinals are expected to get by with a four-man rotation next week since they have both Monday and Thursday off.
