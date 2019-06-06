Hudson will start Thursday's game against the Reds.

Hudson was scheduled to toe the rubber Wednesday before the contest was postponed due to inclement weather. The Cardinals simply elected to push all their starters back a day, so Hudson won't have his turn in the rotation skipped. The right-hander owns a 3.94 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 42:27 K:BB across 59.1 innings this season.

