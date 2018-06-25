Hudson, who was passed up for Monday's spot start against the Indians, allowed just one earned run on seven hits and a walk over eight innings in Triple-A Memphis' win over New Orleans on Saturday.

Hudson also struck out five, and Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports that he is now 4-0 with an 0.64 ERA over his last four starts. The promising right-hander also leads the Pacific Coast League with a 2.04 ERA across his 14 starts (88.1 innings). While he missed out on Monday's opportunity with the Cardinals, Hudson increasingly appears like a lock to be called up at some point this summer.