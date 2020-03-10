Hudson made his second start of Grapefruit League play Sunday against the Marlins and worked up to 74 pitches due to control issues, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander has made half of his four spring appearances out of the bullpen, but he stretched out plenty with the help of the three walks he issued versus Miami. Hudson still managed to strike out five -- including the side in the first inning -- and gave up just two hits during his 3.2 innings, as he was able to work out of trouble in each of his first three frames.