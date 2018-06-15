Hudson, who's 8-2 with a 2.18 ERA over 74.1 innings across 12 starts for Triple-A Memphis, could be called up at some point this summer, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

The organization's No. 11-ranked prospect, Hudson has allowed just one home run all season, and only three overall in 113 innings at the Triple-A level. The 23-year-old right-hander would have to be added to the 40-man roster were he to be called up, and Trezza explains that typically would serve as a substantial obstacle. However, the Cardinals currently have an open spot on the 40-man in the wake of Alex Reyes' season-ending lat injury, as they've yet to place him on the 60-day disabled list. Given his impressive body of work thus far this season and the fact that Luke Weaver is also struggling of late, it's conceivable the team opts to eventually give Hudson at least a turn or two through the big-league rotation to see what he can do.