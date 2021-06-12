Hudson (elbow) is attempting to return by the end of the year, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports.

Hudson underwent Tommy John surgery in late September last year. The procedure carries a recovery timeline of at least 12 months but frequently takes around 15. The Cardinals haven't ruled out that Hudson could return this year, though it's unlikely he'd be built up for anything other than a relief role if he is indeed able to make it back by the end of the year.