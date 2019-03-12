Hudson is one of two finalists for the Cardinals' fifth starter spot, Mark Saxon of The Athletic reports.

Hudson has looked sharp all spring, and the front office has taken notice, backing off their statements from January where it was made clear that they envisioned Hudson making the team as a reliever. His lone competition is John Gant, who is out of options, which may tilt things in Gant's favor. Hudson has a deep pitch mix and excels at generating groundballs, so he could have success in the rotation, but he would likely post a below-average strikeout rate. If he does not win the fifth starter's spot, he could still make the team as a reliever. The expectation is that Carlos Martinez (shoulder) could join the rotation in May or June.