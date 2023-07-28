Hudson allowed five runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out three over 4.1 innings in Thursday's 10-3 loss to the Cubs. He did not factor in the decision.

Starter Miles Mikolas was ejected for throwing at Ian Happ after the Chicago outfielder caught Willson Contreras (head) with a backswing earlier in the at-bat. Hudson was able to mop up some innings in the blowout loss, which kept him on a regular turn. The right-hander currently isn't part of the Cardinals' rotation, but he could be the next man up if pitchers like Jordan Montgomery or Jack Flaherty are dealt away ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline. Hudson has a 4.19 ERA, 1.60 WHIP and 13:7 K:BB through 19.1 innings over seven appearances (one start) this season.